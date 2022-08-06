The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts premiere of Appalachian made short film

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Long-time writer, producer, filmmaker, and West Virginia native Chris Swann presented his first big project. A short film called Lilac Gulch: an Appalachian Fairytale at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

“The story is something that was very dear to me, and the more that I showed it to people. I saw that it actually resonated with many many people, and so I was like this is the one,” the films writer/producer, Chris Swann explained.

After working with Craig Snider from Geminye Studios, LLC and Jason Young with the Vintage Theatre Company, LLC, Swann brought his story to life.

Swann said one of the most important parts of the film was showing authentic Appalachia.

“What does it feel like to be here? It’s something we were going for from day one. It was to make it feel like we’re actually in West Virginia,” he added.

The story followed a young boy and his imaginary friend as they travel across West Virginia on a magical journey.

Following the 7 p.m. showing of the film, actors and creators fielded questions from the audience about the story.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.