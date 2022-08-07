Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been drier than the past few days, with most of the shower and storm activity arising around NCWV as opposed to in NCWV. This lack of precipitation allowed for temperatures to climb into the high 80s and low 90s, with heat index values into the mid-90s in the lowlands. Storms will dissipate after sunset with the loss of daytime heating, and overnight temperatures will stay mild and muggy in the 70s. A cold front slowly approaching West Virginia from the northwest will continue the chance of showers and storms tomorrow, but it’s likely to be similar to today, where we don’t see as much of that activity over us. Still, the chance is there. Temperatures as a result will be similar to today since there won’t be much rain to cool us off. Tuesday, the front creeps in a little closer, increasing the likelihood of afternoon storms for us. High temperatures will be stunted from the afternoon storms, likely maxing them out in the low to mid-80s. Wednesday, the pattern repeats, this time with more storms and lower temperatures. The front finally crosses over us late Wednesday night, providing relief from the rain and the humidity. High pressure will settle in for the rest of the week and start of next weekend. Temperatures will be below average, but very comfortable.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Tomorrow: A chance of afternoon storms; otherwise, partly cloudy. High: 88

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 85

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 79

