BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.He was married on July 23, 1988, to his loving wife of 34 years, Sharman Holbert Swain, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Mr. Swain is survived by his sisters, Barbara Holmes of Charleston, WV, and Sharon Hardman of Bridgeport, WV; his sister-in-law, Shayla Stanzione and husband Joe of Stonewood, his brother-in-law, Steve Holbert and wife Liz of Columbus; special nephew, Alex Stanzione; his mother-in-law, Pam Holbert of Stonewood; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful friend, his dog, Rudy.Mike graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1976 and was the Service Manager for Audi/VW of Clarksburg. He was the service manager for various auto dealerships throughout his professional career of 40 years. He attended Bridgeport United Methodist Church. Mike appreciated music and played the drums, he loved cars, especially his 1979 Mercury Capri. He enjoyed attending car shows and his family encourages everyone to bring their show cars to the funeral. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding.In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Swain will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

