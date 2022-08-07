Mountaineer Area Rescue Group celebrates 25th anniversary

The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group celebrated their 25th anniversary this weekend.
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group celebrated their 25th anniversary this weekend.

The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group was established in 1997. They cover over 120 miles of radius in the Morgantown area.

The group provides lost person search missions and rescue.

President and Vice President of the Mountaineer Area Rescue group Lee Fuell and Anne Russell says there’s a lot of training that goes into it.

“We are all volunteers, so everyone has their own job. My job is retired. I’m able to put more time into things. We meet monthly. We train monthly at least. People like Anne they’re training multiple times a week. It’s a very labor-intensive process.”

The group is always looking for volunteers. Russell says what you put into is what you will get out of it.

“If people are interested in joining us it’s whatever you want to put into the organization. If you want to join and just come to call outs with us we ask that you try to come to trainings once in a while. We have training for our whole team once a month. If you want to do something more specialized. If you want ton help out but are scared to go out in the woods or aren’t capable, we also have a base track where you can help us in base.”

This isn’t just any normal rescue squad Fuell says.

“All specialize capabilities that require a significant time investment that would be very difficult for any other emergency organization to just put in because of the other things they have to do.”

If you would like to join the group you can visit their website at wvmarg.org

