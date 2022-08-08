AAA: Average gas price continues to drop, one NCWV county below $4 a gallon

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia have fallen significantly in the last month, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $4.15, more than 15 cents lower than last week’s average of $4.31. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.72.

While gas prices are falling, they are still more than a dollar higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.03.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels have fallen nearly 20 cents in the last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.63 to $4.44, premium has fallen from $4.87 to $4.70 and diesel has fallen from $5.55 to $5.36.

Gas prices across north-central West Virginia continue to fall but at different rates. AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $4.24
  • Marion County: $3.99
  • Lewis County: $4.30
  • Upshur County: $4.21
  • Randolph County: $4.02
  • Tucker County: $4.40
  • Barbour County: $4.11
  • Doddridge County: $4.45
  • Taylor County: $4.00
  • Gilmer County: $4.47
  • Ritchie County: $4.53
  • Webster County: $4.17
  • Monongalia County: $4.17
  • Hardy County: $4.36
  • Preston County: $4.29
  • Pocahontas County: $4.01

Marion County is the only county in north-central West Virginia with an average gas price below $4 a gallon.

West Virginia is still higher than the nation’s national average of $4.06.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

Latest News

Upshur Parish House distributes backpacks to students
Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home
Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online, ‘knew it was wrong’
State Fair of West Virginia starts this week