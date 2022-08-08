AAA: Average gas price continues to drop, one NCWV county below $4 a gallon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia have fallen significantly in the last month, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $4.15, more than 15 cents lower than last week’s average of $4.31. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.72.

While gas prices are falling, they are still more than a dollar higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.03.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels have fallen nearly 20 cents in the last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.63 to $4.44, premium has fallen from $4.87 to $4.70 and diesel has fallen from $5.55 to $5.36.

Gas prices across north-central West Virginia continue to fall but at different rates. AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $4.24

Marion County: $3.99

Lewis County: $4.30

Upshur County: $4.21

Randolph County: $4.02

Tucker County: $4.40

Barbour County: $4.11

Doddridge County: $4.45

Taylor County: $4.00

Gilmer County: $4.47

Ritchie County: $4.53

Webster County: $4.17

Monongalia County: $4.17

Hardy County: $4.36

Preston County: $4.29

Pocahontas County: $4.01

Marion County is the only county in north-central West Virginia with an average gas price below $4 a gallon.

West Virginia is still higher than the nation’s national average of $4.06.

