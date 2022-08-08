AAA: Average gas price continues to drop, one NCWV county below $4 a gallon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia have fallen significantly in the last month, according to AAA.
The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $4.15, more than 15 cents lower than last week’s average of $4.31. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.72.
While gas prices are falling, they are still more than a dollar higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.03.
Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels have fallen nearly 20 cents in the last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.63 to $4.44, premium has fallen from $4.87 to $4.70 and diesel has fallen from $5.55 to $5.36.
Gas prices across north-central West Virginia continue to fall but at different rates. AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:
- Harrison County: $4.24
- Marion County: $3.99
- Lewis County: $4.30
- Upshur County: $4.21
- Randolph County: $4.02
- Tucker County: $4.40
- Barbour County: $4.11
- Doddridge County: $4.45
- Taylor County: $4.00
- Gilmer County: $4.47
- Ritchie County: $4.53
- Webster County: $4.17
- Monongalia County: $4.17
- Hardy County: $4.36
- Preston County: $4.29
- Pocahontas County: $4.01
Marion County is the only county in north-central West Virginia with an average gas price below $4 a gallon.
West Virginia is still higher than the nation’s national average of $4.06.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.