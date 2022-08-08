Black lung funding included in Senate-passed climate, health, and tax reform bill


After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the Senate passed a sweeping climate,...
After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the Senate passed a sweeping climate, health, and tax reform bill on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, played a major role in the compromise being referred to as the “Inflation Reduction Act.’(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Senate passed a sweeping climate, health, and tax reform bill on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, played a major role in the compromise being called the “Inflation Reduction Act.’

Among provisions included in the bill is a long-term funding solution for the federal Black Lung Fund.

Sam Petsonk, a public interest attorney who fights for miners to receive the benefit, said the funding had been in jeopardy up until Sunday after Congress allowed a coal company excise tax to expire last January. It was included in Sunday’s Senate-passed bill.

“This change ensures there’s enough money to pay medical benefits for miners forever.”

Petsonk said it is the coal company’s responsibility to pay for black lung treatment while still in operation. But once these coal companies go bankrupt or cease operations, the Black Lung Fund is there to continue providing the benefit for medical treatment.

Petsonk is calling the bill a win for the 8,000-10,000 West Virginia miners who rely on the funding.

“It’s the first time in my lifetime that America has adopted a comprehensive industrial policy investing in American power and the American people.”

The measure passed in the Senate through a fast-track process known as reconciliation. It still has go back to the U.S. House of Representatives, but is widely expected to pass.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

Latest News

Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an...
Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home
North View Overpass Bridge
North View Overpass Bridge in Clarksburg reopens
FSU extends fall application deadline
Garrick Rollison
Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online, ‘knew it was wrong’