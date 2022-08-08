Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an apparent breeding operation.

It all started when a Preston County Animal Shelter employee found a dog waking down a county road.

While looking for the dog’s owner, the man found a home where dozens of dogs were living in poor conditions.

Officials say the animals were being kept in muddy pins, some with dirty water or no water at all.

In total, 36 dogs were removed from the home.

“It appears to us that she has been running a breeding facility and she may have been doing that somewhere out of state as well, so this has been going on for a while,” Joe Hauger with the Preston County Commission said.

Joe Hauger said the woman had no license for a commercial dog breeding operation.

Anyone who possesses 11 or more unsterilized dogs is required to have a county permit.

“Unsterilized or intact dogs then you are considered to be a commercial dog breeder,” Hauger said. “There are exceptions for search and rescue training facilities or dogs raised for hunting. In this case, because there were puppies on the property, we consider this to be a commercial dog breeding operation.”

Hauger says this is a job well done to put a stop to the breeding.

“This is a great show of cooperation between the sheriff’s department and the animal shelter. Garrett County, Maryland stepped right up to help with a case of this size.”

A hearing on the dogs’ removal has been set for Tuesday morning in Preston County Magistrate Court.

