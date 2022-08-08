Door-to-door campaign to recall Morgantown City Council begins this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Morgantown residents are continuing to collect signatures to recall the entire city council.

For over a month now the group has been petitioning against the council for its handling of the police and fire departments.

One of the groups organizers Todd Stainbrook says the councils’ actions, such as the citizen run police review board, has resulted in low morale and mass resignation.

Now Stainbrook says the organizers are about to begin the next phase of the recall campaign.

“Currently we are going to begin our door-to-door campaign,” said Stainbrook. “You have to lead by example otherwise its not acceptable -- to me its not acceptable.”

Before this point the group was gathering signatures through word of mouth and now, it’s pulling out all of the stops to remove the council.

