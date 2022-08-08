FSU extends fall application deadline

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has extended its fall 2022 application deadline to allow prospective students to be admitted.

The University’s online application closed on Aug. 4, prior to the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8. However, prospective students may apply in-person with on-the-spot admission until Friday, Aug. 12.

“In order to best serve our region and surrounding communities, the University has extended our Fall 2022 application to continue providing educational opportunities to all who seek them at Fairmont State University,” said Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment, Alicia Kalka. “Whether you are a first-time freshman, or an adult learner interested in finishing your degree, Fairmont State University is committed to your success throughout your college journey.”

Students admitted to the University will be paired with an admissions counselor and academic advisor to ensure a smooth transition from applicant to student.

Upon application, officials said students will have the opportunity to explore various resources available on campus to ensure success.

“We are thrilled to be back on campus for the fall semester, and we are hopeful the extension of the application deadline will allow for us to continue to welcome our newest Falcons to campus throughout the first week of classes,” said Fairmont State University Vice President of Student Success, Ken Fettig.

Students wishing to complete an application prior to visiting campus may download and print a copy here.

