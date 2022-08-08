Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, temperatures were in the upper-80s and skies were partly to mostly clear. Today will continue that trend, with only a slight chance of thunderstorms, thanks to moisture and warmer air from the south. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear and sunny, with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in some areas, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with only a slight chance of a shower. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, warmer-than-average for early-August. Tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. During that same time, a cold front out west will approach our area, so expect increasing chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. So some areas might see a couple of summertime downpours. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. More showers and thunderstorms push in tomorrow evening into Wednesday, as the cold front moves through our area and makes use of instability. So expect some rain and even a few downpours at times, which could affect your commute. The rain leaves Wednesday night, and after that, barring a few isolated showers on Thursday night, our region should stay dry towards the end of the week. Skies will be mostly clear this weekend. As for temperatures, we stay in the low-to-mid-80s for the first half of this week, before dropping into the upper-70s approaching the weekend. In short, today will be hot and partly sunny, the middle of the week will be rainy, and the weekend is sunny.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect a hot afternoon, with some clouds. High: 89.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few showers pushing in overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-70s, above-average in terms of morning lows. Overall, expect a warm, muggy, cloudy night, with a chance of rain. Low: 73.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing during the afternoon. So some areas will see rain, and even a couple downpours. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, average for this time of year. Overall, expect a hot, stormy afternoon and evening. High: 86.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms pushing in throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. So expect some rain, and even downpours, during the afternoon, which could affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, Wednesday will be mild and stormy. High: 80.

