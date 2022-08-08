Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 8th, 2022

It’s not going to be a bad week, but we do have one really messy day out of the lot!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!!! It was a beautiful, but a warm and humid one. There were plenty of blue skies out there and most of tomorrow will be similar. But to the northwest, waiting in the wings is a cold front that will be making its way later tomorrow night. Unfortunately, Wednesday is going to be a very cloudy, wet, and stormy day. But the good news is that really is the only day this week that we’re going to see any inclement weather. We’ll pull out of the clouds on Thursday morning, then from Friday and Sunday, you’ll think you will be back in the springtime, it will be dry and it will be mind and we definitely deserve it. Get out and hit the trails, they will have some time to have dried out.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers: Low: 72

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, then PM showers: High 85

Wednesday: Stormy: High 77

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then decreasing clouds: High 82

