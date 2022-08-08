Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online, ‘knew it was wrong’

Garrick Rollison
Garrick Rollison(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he posted child pornography online.

A man, later identified by his IP address as Garrick Rollison, 22, used a social media account in April 2022 to upload a video that appeared to show a juvenile female being sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they reviewed the footage that was flagged by the social media app and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child pornography.

Rollison allegedly told officers “he was responsible for the upload and he knew it was wrong” during an interview.

Rollison has been charged with distribution or exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture

Latest News

West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
Stonewall Resort to host dueling pianists
Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County