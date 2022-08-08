Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online, ‘knew it was wrong’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he posted child pornography online.

A man, later identified by his IP address as Garrick Rollison, 22, used a social media account in April 2022 to upload a video that appeared to show a juvenile female being sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they reviewed the footage that was flagged by the social media app and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child pornography.

Rollison allegedly told officers “he was responsible for the upload and he knew it was wrong” during an interview.

Rollison has been charged with distribution or exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

