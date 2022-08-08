MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting

The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a Sunday shooting.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting happened early Sunday in downtown Morgantown, according to Morgantown Police.

Officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street just before 2:30 a.m. where several people were detained and questioned.

Detectives are following up on evidence and investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the person pictured or additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

