CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - All lanes of the North View Overpass Bridge reopened on Monday, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said US 50 eastbound off-ramp for Sycamore St. also reopened.

North View residents now have full access to US 50 eastbound and westbound.

The bridge closed to all traffic on July 14.

