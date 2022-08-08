Robert Edwin Burner, age 68, of Morgantown, died Saturday July 30, 2022 at his home with his wife, Doanda Wheeler Little Burner at his side. Born January 2, 1954 in Morgantown, he was the younger son of the late Eugene Lee Burner and Bonnie Dell Pugh Burner. His grandparents were Dr. Allen Eugene Burner and Mabel Olivet Wilson Burner, of Durbin, WV, and the Reverend John William Pugh and Milda A. Gragg Pugh of Boyer, WV. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by brother Allen Lee Burner and wife Jean of Morgantown; sister Louise Burner and husband Craig Goheen of Cass; nieces Abbie Wallace of Fairmont and Alison Safrit of Cass; nephews Allen E. Burner of Staunton, VA and Craig A. Burner of FL; and grand nieces and nephews Willow, Madilynn, Emma, Baylee, Gabriella, Indigo, Christian and Nathaniel. He is also survived by the three young men he helped raise, Josh, Daniel and Jacob Finniss of Morgantown. Along with his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Gail Martin Burner and long-time partner, Pamela Moser. Bobby was raised in Brookhaven, near Morgantown. After graduating from Morgantown High School, PFC Burner served two years in the US Army as a radio operator, and one year with the U.S. forces in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was a carpenter and painter by trade. From both sides of the family Bobby inherited the genes of the avid outdoorsman and fisherman, and was always prepared with a fishing pole and hook in case he passed a stream that looked promising. He was a true gentleman like his father and learned about faith and compassion from his mother. He was an amazing five-year survivor of cancer and debilitating complications. He inspired everyone with his strength and we all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to WV Caring at 3437 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV 26505. And a special thanks to the hospice nurses, Cindy, Carrie and Lindsey, who provided excellent help as caretakers during his daily struggles this last year. A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at the Arbovale Cemetery on Saturday August 13 at 10 AM with military honors by the US Army and the Pocahontas County Military Honor Guard. Friends and family are invited to attend. Plans for another celebration for friends in the Morgantown area will be finalized later this year. Smith Funeral & Cremation Care in Morgantown is honored to be assisting the family. Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.co

