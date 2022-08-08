State Fair of West Virginia starts this week

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m.

To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.

“We have a great 10-days lined up and cannot wait to open the gates,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Whether you are here for the rides, food, concerts, shopping or just plain fun – there is something for all ages to enjoy!”

The 2022 Concert Series features two sold-out concerts this year with Cody Johnson and special guest Randall King on Aug. 11 as well as Zach Bryan and special guest Charles Wesley Godwin on Aug. 18.

Tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride on Aug. 12, Foreigner on Aug. 13, Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd on Aug. 14, Restless Road on Aug. 15, Chris Tomlin on Aug. 17, and Walker Hayes with special Guest Tigirlily on Aug. 20. WV-Native Kathy Mattea will also take the stage on Tuesday, August 16, as a free show!

True to its roots, the SFWV will feature a full 10-days of livestock shows including the WV High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and the Draft Horse Pull on Friday, August 19, at 9 a.m.

The swine barn at the State Fair will be closed to fairgoers to help prevent the potential spread of swine influenza.

“Like every year, Department staff will be checking in every animal who attends the State Fair. But due to recent positive results for swine influenza at another fair, we will be stepping up our effort to ensure a safe environment,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I want to make it abundantly clear, the State Fair is safe to attend, and we encourage folks to support this honored tradition.”

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on August 11-22.

