Stonewall Resort to host dueling pianists

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will soon be hosting the Dual Pianos Experience.

The event features two accomplished pianists playing interactive covers of old and new favorite songs.

The high energy and crowd engaging show comes to the Stonewall Ballroom from 8 - 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“For a great evening out with friends or loved ones, our Dueling Pianos event is highly popular and always attracts a crowd,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort.

D’Amour said the Dueling Pianos Experience is part rock show, part comedy performance and all-around great time.

Tickets are available for $35 here or by calling 304-269-7400. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for dinner at TJ Muskies Bar & Grill or Stillwaters before the show.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture

Latest News

Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts premiere of Appalachian made short film
36 dogs removed from Preston County home