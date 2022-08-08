Stonewall Resort to host dueling pianists

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will soon be hosting the Dual Pianos Experience.

The event features two accomplished pianists playing interactive covers of old and new favorite songs.

The high energy and crowd engaging show comes to the Stonewall Ballroom from 8 - 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“For a great evening out with friends or loved ones, our Dueling Pianos event is highly popular and always attracts a crowd,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort.

D’Amour said the Dueling Pianos Experience is part rock show, part comedy performance and all-around great time.

Tickets are available for $35 here or by calling 304-269-7400. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for dinner at TJ Muskies Bar & Grill or Stillwaters before the show.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.