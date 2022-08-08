Traffic patterns adjusted for Mon Co. fair parade

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic patterns will be changed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monongalia County Fair Parade.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and will end on Foundry Street.

Traffic in the downtown area will be regulated by Morgantown Police during the parade.

Officials said parking will be restricted on High, Spruce, Willey, and Prospect Streets beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Willey Street will be closed at University Ave. Drivers will be detoured by officers onto Prospect Street.

Traffic patterns will return to normal following the parade’s dispersal.

Spectators are urged to arrive early to allow additional time for parking.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 dogs removed from Preston County home
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture
Deshawn Jackson
Man charged after more than 125 grams of meth, other drugs found in hotel room

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | August 7, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | August 7, 2022
The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group celebrated their 25th anniversary this weekend.
Mountaineer Area Rescue Group celebrates 25th anniversary
Buckhannon-Upshur football preview
Buckhannon-Upshur football preview
Lewis County High School Football Preview
Lewis County High School Football Preview