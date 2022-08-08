Traffic patterns adjusted for Mon Co. fair parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic patterns will be changed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monongalia County Fair Parade.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and will end on Foundry Street.

Traffic in the downtown area will be regulated by Morgantown Police during the parade.

Officials said parking will be restricted on High, Spruce, Willey, and Prospect Streets beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Willey Street will be closed at University Ave. Drivers will be detoured by officers onto Prospect Street.

Traffic patterns will return to normal following the parade’s dispersal.

Spectators are urged to arrive early to allow additional time for parking.

