Tygarts Valley looks to compete with young roster

Team returns Nathan Hulver, who averaged 100 yards per game as a sophomore
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygarts Valley football finished last season with a 4-6 record, but looks can be deceiving. The Bulldogs lost games by as few as two points. Close losses showcase a team that was on the cusp of success just a year ago. With only a handful of seniors with playing experience, the Bulldog’s young core is back, and it looks to be sharp to the point this fall.

In West Virginia, single A football can be described as a game of numbers. For Tygarts Valley, the numbers aren’t reaching new highs, but the returning players are back, stronger than ever before.

“Smaller numbers means a tougher nucleus,” said head coach Rodney Bright. “We get more time to spend with each kid individually so we got high hopes.”

The Bulldogs lost over a dozen seniors just two seasons ago, meaning that the players that return to the field this year are battle-hardened. They have experience where it counts: under the Friday night lights.

“We’ve got a good group of kids,” said senior Wade Warner. “We all know each other and we’re all close. I think that we can make something good out of it and have a good year.”

With a small senior class and plenty of rising stars, including Nathan Hulver, who averaged 100 yards per game as a sophomore last season, the Bulldogs look ready to run it back and smooth out the rough ends.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

Latest News

WVU Football
Mountaineers cite depth at defensive line and growth at wide receiver ahead of Backyard Brawl
WVU Football
Evaluation focus shifts as WVU football ramps up
Buckhannon-Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture
Lewis County
Lewis County High School Football fueled by young core