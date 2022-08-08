Tygarts Valley looks to compete with young roster

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygarts Valley football finished last season with a 4-6 record, but looks can be deceiving. The Bulldogs lost games by as few as two points. Close losses showcase a team that was on the cusp of success just a year ago. With only a handful of seniors with playing experience, the Bulldog’s young core is back, and it looks to be sharp to the point this fall.

In West Virginia, single A football can be described as a game of numbers. For Tygarts Valley, the numbers aren’t reaching new highs, but the returning players are back, stronger than ever before.

“Smaller numbers means a tougher nucleus,” said head coach Rodney Bright. “We get more time to spend with each kid individually so we got high hopes.”

The Bulldogs lost over a dozen seniors just two seasons ago, meaning that the players that return to the field this year are battle-hardened. They have experience where it counts: under the Friday night lights.

“We’ve got a good group of kids,” said senior Wade Warner. “We all know each other and we’re all close. I think that we can make something good out of it and have a good year.”

With a small senior class and plenty of rising stars, including Nathan Hulver, who averaged 100 yards per game as a sophomore last season, the Bulldogs look ready to run it back and smooth out the rough ends.

