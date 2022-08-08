Upshur Parish House distributes backpacks to students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Back to school shopping can be time consuming and expensive, but if you’re a student in Upshur County, the Parish House has you covered.

“We distribute backpacks. This year we’re doing 900 bags, and so those go out to students in Upshur County,” said Caroline Fulks, Parish House volunteer and intern. “We do elementary all the way up to high school. Students can come in, pick out their backpack, and we got lots of different school supplies in it that they would need to start the year out.”

The backpacks contain necessities like notebooks, paper, pens pencils, and crayons.

In addition, they also hold personal hygiene items including toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Parish House volunteers, Barry and Pam Moll, want to make sure students in Upshur County have everything they need to be successful in the classroom, and families don’t have to worry about the costs.

“What we hope is it will give a level playing field in a sense to start out. Everybody’s coming to school with a nice, new backpack, and it’s full of new supplies,” said Pam Moll. “Everything we give out is new.”

The Molls said they understand starting a new school year can be tough, especially when new supplies can be hard for families to afford.

“We wanted to help them know that they’re valuable, they’re important. In other words, as my wife described, it would be ‘dignity’. That these kids aren’t walking in and are immediately labeled as the poor kids,” said Barry Moll.

Upshur County students and families are able to pick up backpacks all week long.

