West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Unclaimed Property Division of State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office returned more than $1 million worth of unclaimed property payments during July.

“With inflation soaring above 9 percent, people can’t afford to leave cash on the sidelines,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why we encourage everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com to see if we’re holding any unclaimed money for you.”

The Unclaimed Property Division returned $1,044,697 worth of unclaimed property last month, with 1,165 total claims paid out through the Office.

This comes after a record-breaking amount of $18.6 million that was returned during the prior fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said his Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. The Office is also continually looking at new, innovative ways to both raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with their lost assets, such as the new “West Virginia Cash Now” program.

That new program automatically sends checks to individuals whose identities and addresses can be verified in existing legal databases without the need to file a claim with the Office.

The Office has already started to send letters notifying individuals they will be receiving funds through the program, with checks totaling nearly $4.6 million expected to be delivered later in the fall.

