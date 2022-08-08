Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years on charges of incest and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Kenny Lumeyer was sentenced to 15-35 years by Wood County Judge JD Beane.

Lumeyer had pled guilty to incest and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian after DNA samples showed his 14-year old daughter gave birth to his baby.

The victim’s mother, grandmother, and a family friend all read statements in court about Lumeyer and how they have been impacted by what happened.

Lumeyer was arrested in January after an investigation into a tip about a possible sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl who was seven months pregnant.

Court documents show the girl does live with some mental disabilities.

