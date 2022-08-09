Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (Northview), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 16th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year. Andy was born in Richeyville, PA on the 18th of July, 1934. He was the son of the late Andrew Banko Sr. and wife Irene (Kucha) Ponasynski. Andy was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his twin brother Stephen Banko and his wife Suzanne, and sisters Irene Gordon, and Helen Wrubleski and her husband Frank. He is also preceded in death by in-laws Joseph Mancina, Daisy Diaz and husband George (Spick), and Ann Casalinuova and husband Al. Andy graduated from Richeyville high school and continued his education at Washington and Jefferson College after accepting a golf scholarship. He graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics. He retired from Union Carbide with over 40 years of service. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Andy was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of Sunny Croft Country Club where he made many lifelong friends. Andy was a big sports fan when it came to his children and grandchildren. You would always find him cheering on his family from the sidelines. Another hobby of his was listening to his favorite music group, Il Divo. Andy is survived by children Andrea Nickol and husband Barry of Poinciana FL, Gregory Banko of Clarksburg WV, Brenda Friel and husband Travis of Bridgeport WV, and Andrew Banko III and wife Jennifer of Clarksburg WV. His surviving grandchildren are Corey Guzzi and wife Brittany, Christy Nickol, Olivia Friel, Seth Friel, Caleb Friel, Andrew J. Banko, Alexander Banko, Sophie Banko as well as great-grandchildren Chase Guzzi and Luca Guzzi. He is also survived by in-laws Catherine Mancina, Delana and Maurice Snyder as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday the 12th of August, 2022 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday the 13th of August, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg/Northview at 10:30am. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Society, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

