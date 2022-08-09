Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. He was married to Susan Herold Alastanos, who preceded him in death on August 15, 1980. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and his wife Pam of Stonewood; three grandchildren, Angela Oliver and her husband Ryan, Kristin Kellar and her husband Chris and Logan Alastanos and his wife Madison; five great grandchildren, Landen Gillum, Lochlan Oliver, Leighton Oliver, Ava Kellar and Hattie Dean Alastanos; three step-grandchildren, Zachary Stire, Bailey Stire and Kendall Stire; one brother, Gus Alastanos and his wife Judy of Nutter Fort; one sister, Mary D’Onfrio of Dundalk, MD; two sisters-in-law, Olga Alastanos of Clarksburg and Sophia Alastanos of Frederick, MD; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Anna Fanady, John Alastanos, Catherine Lopez, George Alastanos, and Steve Alastanos; as well as one grandson, Dean Stire. Mr. Alastanos was a 1946 graduate of Victory High School and a United States Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of the New York Hat Shop in downtown Clarksburg. The family would like to thank Roger Diaz and Marcel Malfregeot for their devoted friendship and the countless hours they spent with him during this difficult time. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the caretakers, Missi, Robin, Pam and Debby that provided Angelo with exceptional care and consideration. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. Mr. Alastanos will be taken to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church to lie in state for one hour prior to the service which will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Stelyios Muksuris as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Elkview Masonic Cemetery, where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

