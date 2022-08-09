Broadway musical coming to The Robinson Grand in Nov.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story(PAUL J.NEED | Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The hit Broadway and West End jukebox musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Nov. 19.

Buddy tells the story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

“We’ve had Once, we’ve had Stomp, and now it’s time for Buddy,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Bringing Broadway shows to downtown Clarksburg is a big deal and a big task; we’re excited!”

Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, having played a record-breaking 4,668 performances over 580 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End.

“The show has an impressive track record of impressing audiences. It has the music of Buddy and the spectacle of Broadway,” said Young. “We are excited to bring it to the Robinson Grand and are working to make it as affordable as possible for our audience.”

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Anyone who purchases tickets in the first ten days they are available can use promo code “Buddy” for a 10% discount.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the ticket office at (855) 773-6283.

