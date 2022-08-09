David Alan McClung

David Alan McClung
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
David Alan McClung, 62, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1960, in Elkins; a son of the late James A. and Barbara (Keener) McClung. David loved to take photography’s of birds and loved to sit and watch them. He enjoyed going to the Union Mission for a meal and fellowship with his friends. David will be missed by his family and friends. David is survived by his sisters, Arlene Boone and her husband, Jeff of Farmington, and Joan Owens of Fairmont; his half-sister, Judy Keener and her husband, Jerry of Baxter; his brothers, Scott McClung and his wife, Cindy of Arizona, and Paul McClung of Arizona; half-brother, Jim McClung of LaFollette, TN; special friend, Heather Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila McClung. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F Farmington Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

