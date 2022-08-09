Fairmont church needs help rebuilding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help.

“If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.

Mitchell of the Welcome Baptist Church in Fairmont is looking to rebuild.

Mitchell says their old church is built on a foundation over a hundred years old. Over the years the ground beneath it has moved and the building is shifting.

“If you go inside, you’ll see that the stuffs got a gap between it -- if you put it straight up and down it boles out because the walls are not straight,” said Mitchell. “That’s why we’re trying to get this done as soon as possible.”

Although the church has been trying to get this done quickly, they’ve had a hard time with trying to get help for such a big project.

Mitchell says construction on the new church has taken over a year.

In order to get the last framing of the church done, Mitchell says they’ll need a crane to get the trusses up for the roof.

“Then we had a problem trying to get people to erect the frame and we got that up -- and now we’re having difficulty finding someone to put the trusses up,” said Mitchell. “God will send somebody and I have faith in that.”

Pastor Mitchell says once that’s done, they can finally begin making it look like a church.

Mitchell says he has faith the church will come together and reach its full potential.

“It’s got ample land to do what we have to do, but we just have to take and find somebody to give us help to get us over the hump,” said Mitchell.

If anyone would like to help you can find Pastor Mitchell’s contact information here.

Pastor Paul Mitchell

304-534-3420

Welcome Baptist Church

51 Linear St. Fairmont, WV 26554

