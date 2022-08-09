Flood Watch in effect for most of NCWV until Wed. evening

Flood Alerts NCWV
Flood Alerts NCWV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of north-central West Virginia.

The flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall in our area is expected to be as low as half an inch in some parts and as much as three inches in other areas.

NCWV expected rainfall
NCWV expected rainfall(WDTV)

The following counties are in a flood watch:

  • Barbour
  • Doddridge
  • Gilmer
  • Harrison
  • Lewis
  • Ritchie
  • Taylor
  • Upshur
  • Marion
  • Monongalia
  • Preston
  • Wetzel

Click here for a full list of counties included in the flood watch.

