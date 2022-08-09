Flood Watch in effect for most of NCWV until Wed. evening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of north-central West Virginia.

The flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall in our area is expected to be as low as half an inch in some parts and as much as three inches in other areas.

The following counties are in a flood watch:

Barbour

Doddridge

Gilmer

Harrison

Lewis

Ritchie

Taylor

Upshur

Marion

Monongalia

Preston

Wetzel

