It is with great sadness that the Family of Joe Fontana announce his passing.

Joe was born August 12, 1928, the son of the late Joseph and Philomena Cutri Fontana.

Joseph passed away August 5, 2022 at the age of 93, with his loving wife, Antoinette Craig Fontana, and family at his side. Joe lived in McKeesport, PA for many years where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Duquesne Slag.

Joe and Ann made their home in Fairmont, WV after retirement. Joe was a SGT in the Army where he served in post World War II in Germany. After he returned home, he met the love of his life, Antionette Craig Fontana. They were married for 69 years.

Joseph was a very active 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus for many years, where he enjoyed cooking and playing Bocce Ball with his fellow Knights.

Joseph is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Sharyn and Jerry Gesmond; nieces and nephews; Renee Gesmond Ely, Natalie and Paul Easler, Susan and Charlie Schrader, Pam Johnson, Becky and Eddie Glasgow, Holly and Glen Fiorine, Jeff and Jane Fontana, Scott and Angie Fontana, Kelly Fontana, great nieces and nephews; Chris and Kristina, Brett and Mikaela, Holly, Kerri, Savannah and Cory, Michael, Ally, Ross, Abby, Brooke and Josh, Barrett, Mia, Emma, Gianna, Dustin and Tammy, and great great nieces and nephews, Cooper and Kinley, Brianna, Alex, Pheobe, Kade, Mario and Corrado. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Craig, Jr. and Barbara; great nieces and nephews, Paul and Morton Unneburg, Kimberly and Tim Huffman, Joe and Beverly Craig, Chester and Chris Craig, John and Melody Gouzd, Susie and PJ Alasky, Vincent and Cindy Gouzd; 29 great and great great nieces and nephews; two special friends, Mike Spevock, and Larry Sullivan.

Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, brother, and in-laws, Rosemary Fontana Nestor Mason, Austin (Bill) Nestor, Burl Mason, Betty Heflin Taylor (Gene Heflin, Russ Taylor), Donald Fontana and wife Frances Angelucci Fontana, Michael Fontana, Robyn Rogers, and Jerold Gesmond; his brother and sisters-in-law, Chester and Sarah Craig, Margaret Craig Rogalsky, Joe and Betty Craig, Genevieve Craig Gouzd Samargo (John Gouzd and Jack Samargo); and great niece, Cassandra Gouzd.

Joe was loved by all and God Father to many.

Thank you to the Tygart Center and all of his caregivers.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil as celebrant. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

