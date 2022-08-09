Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was sunny, and also hot and humid, with highs in the upper-80s. Today, a few showers and thunderstorms will push in, as a cold front out west makes use of the instability in the area. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. During the late-afternoon to late-evening hours, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push in. So some areas will see rain, and others may not. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in most areas, with a few reaching the upper-80s if they don’t see rain. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers, and even a thunderstorm, pushing in after midnight. So a few areas will see rain. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, warmer-than-average for this time of year. Tomorrow, the cold front moves into WV, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. A few downpours are likely during the evening, which could affect your commute, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, cooler than the past few days. Rain showers continue into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, the rain leaves. By that time, between today and Thursday, many areas will see between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain, with a few areas seeing more than 1″ of rain. By Friday, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into our region, resulting in clear, sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Over the weekend, temperatures will rise slightly, but we’ll still be in the low-80s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and rainy at times, with a chance of storms, and the weekend will be perfect for going outside.

Today: A few showers may move in this morning, before we take a brief break during the early-afternoon. Then during the late-afternoon and evening hours, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and showers and thunderstorms will push into our area. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be hot and rainy at times. High: 87.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms may push in tonight, especially before midnight. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-70s, above-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night, with some rain. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms pushing in throughout the day. Most of the rain pushes in during the afternoon and evening, when a line of rain moves through. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, expect a warm, stormy afternoon. High: 81.

Thursday: Any leftover rain leaves in the morning, and by the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s. Overall, expect a cloudy morning and nice afternoon. High: 84.

