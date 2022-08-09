Judith Kay Bennett, 74, of Mt. Clare passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Albert and Frances Marie Cooper Barnosky. She is survived by her husband, Lindy Bennett, whom she married on June 8, 1968. Also surviving are two children, Darren Bennett and his wife Vanessa of Elkins and Lori Andrews and her husband Kevin of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Claire Bennett, Delaney Bennett, Garrett Andrews and Mila Andrews; one brother, Stephen Barnosky and his wife Deborah of Quiet Dell; and her beloved cat Marshmallow. Mrs. Bennett was formerly a secretary for West Field Insurance, before working as a Bus Aide for the Harrison County Board of Education. She was a Teacher’s Aid for Summit Park Elementary and retired from Nutter Fort Elementary after 20 years of service. She loved her students and co-workers. Judith was kind-hearted and eager to help anyone in need. She was proud of her small-town home and treated everyone like family. Judith loved the beach, but her favorite pastime was spoiling her kids and grandkids. She was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. Special thank you to sister-in-law Evelina Ashcraft who cared for Judith at home, along with her husband, Lindy. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend George Bramble officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

