Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 9th, 2022

Flood Watches are in effect!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! It wasn’t a bad beginning to the day, but then this afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms started rolling through. We’ll see a few more this evening, then we should be quiet through the night. We have a cold front that is moving in from the north and will decide to hangout over our area tomorrow. Because of that, the front’s showers and thunderstorms will be hanging around too. This is the reason that flood watches have been issued for most of our area through tomorrow. All in all, we could see anywhere from 1 - 2+” by tomorrow evening.

Thursday may have some residual showers in the morning, but Friday will be the beginning of some incredible weather that takes us all the way through Sunday. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be mild. Get out and enjoy this perfect upcoming weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 71

Wednesday: Stormy with flood watches in effect: High 80

Thursday: AM showers: High 84

Friday: Sunny and mild: High 78

