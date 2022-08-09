Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the rest of this week.

According to WVDOH, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed between mile markers 146.3 and 145.9. This spans the distance between the Goshen Rd. exit and on ramps.

The lane, which closed on Tuesday, will remain closed until Friday, Aug. 12 for hole repair on the overpass.

Officials said the other lanes will remain open but traffic delays are likely.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

