Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup.

The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11.

Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit “Boogie Nights.”

Other acts include Shades of Soul, Funk Yard X, Bryon Cooper and Lady D.

The festival will be held on Main Street in downtown Clarksburg.

The annual golf tournament will be held on Sept. 9 at the Bel Meadow Golf Club.

