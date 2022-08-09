Man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpoint at Jane Lew home

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged after officers said he held a woman hostage at gunpoint at a home in Jane Lew last week.

Officers responded to the home around 1:15 p.m. on Friday in reference to a woman saying she had been held hostage at gunpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

While in route, officers said she told them Rodney Townsend, 56, left the home and was going “across the field” wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Court documents say Townsend was in a field when officers arrived on scene and went into the woods shortly thereafter.

The victim told officers Townsend allegedly struck her twice “alongside the head” and aimed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she left. She also said Townsend would not let her go anywhere “unless she was dead” and had the door locked.

Townsend has been charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

