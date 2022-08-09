Mannington District Fair kicks off

Mannington Fair
Mannington Fair(WDTV)
By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county.

The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday.

The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every day and features rides, games, food, a petting zoo, music, and even monster trucks and demolition derbies.

Eva Yoho has been helping to organize the fair for many years.

She says the real payoff for her is seeing the community come together.

“I think its all of our hard work when it comes to this week and it happens -- that’s where I get my excitement with it that we did something for the community,” said Yoho.

For a full schedule of events, you can check out the Mannington district fair website.

