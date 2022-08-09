Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade

Monongalia County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus.
Monongalia County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade.

Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We feel like it is a little safer being back this year. I know COVID cases are on the rise a little bit. But we do feel more comfortable,” Blake explained.

Groups of all ages participated in the parade with smile’s on their faces.

Blake added while they will be returning to a normal year for the fair. There were some setbacks.

“There are some smaller exhibits this year for the flowers and things like that. I think that being gone for two years and also this weather’s been a little a little crazy with hail and everything else. I think some things just aren’t being produced,” she said.

The fairground opened at 5 p.m. on August 9 at Mylan Park.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Garrick Rollison
Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online, ‘knew it was wrong’