Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade.

Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We feel like it is a little safer being back this year. I know COVID cases are on the rise a little bit. But we do feel more comfortable,” Blake explained.

Groups of all ages participated in the parade with smile’s on their faces.

Blake added while they will be returning to a normal year for the fair. There were some setbacks.

“There are some smaller exhibits this year for the flowers and things like that. I think that being gone for two years and also this weather’s been a little a little crazy with hail and everything else. I think some things just aren’t being produced,” she said.

The fairground opened at 5 p.m. on August 9 at Mylan Park.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.