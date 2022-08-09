Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments.

Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help with rent and utility payments.

Renters who have received funding as of Aug. 9 will no longer be able to reapply for the program.

Applications submitted before Aug. 9 will still be reviewed for eligibility and processed, and new first-time applications will be considered in accordance with Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program and the U.S. Treasury guidelines.

“The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program has distributed more than $139 million to satisfy over 45,000 claims in emergency federal aid to help tens of thousands of West Virginians stay in their homes and connected to utilities,” said Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. “Millions of Americans were deeply affected by the pandemic, experiencing unemployment, reduced wages, and increased costs. Congress responded by making emergency funding available to address a host of issues, including housing, so that even in dark economic times people could maintain housing stability.”

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program was launched in March 2021 and funded through federal COVID relief funding to provide emergency rental assistance to help renters cover rental costs due to COVID-19 related hardships.

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund will continue working with Legal Aid of West Virginia and other nonprofit community partners around the state to address homelessness, prevent evictions, and create affordable housing.

