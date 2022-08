BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter.

For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer.

If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should not expect any disruption in service.

