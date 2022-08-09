Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania are hosting a fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief.

The restaurants are donating 100% of all profits on Aug. 9 to the fund.

This includes Texas Roadhouse locations in Clarksburg on Emily Drive and Star City on Monongahela Boulevard.

All proceeds will go to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Anyone who is unable to make it to Texas Roadhouse can donate by clicking here.

