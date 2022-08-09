West Virginia lawmaker to become adviser to governor

Del. Larry Pack
Del. Larry Pack(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice.

Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.

The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will be responsible for choosing a candidate to take Pack’s spot on the ballot.

Pack, of Charleston, is a businessman who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2020. He recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health, and hospice care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio.

Prior to Stonerise, Larry owned and operated six other health care centers throughout West Virginia. He co-founded the accounting firm Pack Lambert & Burdette, which later merged with Suttle and Stalnaker, where he provided tax, accounting, and consulting services to various entities.

“I appreciate Speaker Hanshaw and my colleagues in the House of Delegates for their friendship and our service together,” Pack said in a statement. “I am thankful to the voters of House District 35, who gave me the honor of representing them in the House of Delegates. I will always work to make West Virginia shine in this new role and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
MPD asking for help to identify person involved in shooting
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an...
Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home
A Wood County man is going to prison for at least 15 years.
Wood County man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for incest and sexual abuse

Latest News

WVU researchers collecting data on gender-diverse identities
Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week
AAA: Average gas price continues to drop, one NCWV county below $4 a gallon
North View Overpass Bridge in Clarksburg reopens