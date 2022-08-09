West Virginia man accused of hiding camera in foreign exchange student’s room

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barboursville man was arrested after officers said he hid a camera in a foreign exchange student’s room.

Troopers responded to a complaint on Monday, April 4 from a 17-year-old foreign exchange student who found a hidden camera in her bathroom at the home of her “Host Family,” according to Captain Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.

A search warrant led to an additional camera being found in the victim’s bathroom and several storage devices being seized.

Following the conclusion of the Digital Forensics investigation on Monday, Aug. 8, Darrel Wells, 55, was arrested on a warrant.

Wells has been charged with possession of child pornography (more than 600 images) and 10 counts of criminal invasion of privacy. He is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond.

Wells faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, as well as up to a $75,000 fine, according to WSAZ.

