Woman set fire to Barbour Co. home ‘because people were talking down to her,’ police say

JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman set fire to a home in Barbour County home last month after she allegedly told officers “people were talking down to her.”

Officers responded to a structure fire in Junior just after 11:30 a.m. on July 27, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the home had not been occupied in a few years, and the fire was investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators determined the fire to have been “incendiary in nature or intentionally set.” Witnesses of the fire reportedly said Sarah Lambert, 28, was in the area shortly before they discovered the fire.

Lambert was allegedly confronted by family members earlier in the week prior to the fire and was “made to leave the property.”

Officers said they interviewed Lambert who said she set fire to a mattress in the home “because people were talking down to her,” including calling her a thief and alleging that she steals. She also told officers she “was aware that with the mattress being located against the stair case, it would most likely catch them on fire.”

Lambert has been charged with 2nd-degree arson and entry of a building other than a dwelling. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.

