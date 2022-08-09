WVU to charge students to park at Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Coliseum will now be charging students to park. This is to support maintenance and improvement activities in that area.

The cost of parking will be $1 during the duration that their car is parked. Payment will be required and enforced Monday through Friday 8 a-m to 4 p-m.

An university spokeswoman says it’s still one of the best parking options.

“This $1 rate is among the lowest parking rates in Morgantown. Most of the rates you’ll find in short term parking lots is 75 cents per hour. From the perspective it’s still a good bargain,” said Executive Director of Communication April Kaull.

The fee will start on the first day of classes, which is August 17th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.