Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott. On September 14, 1979, Dot married the love of her life, John B. Aman. Together they shared over 24 wonderful years of marriage before John’s passing on July 7, 2004. They have now been reunited to share eternity. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one daughter, Barbara “Bobbi” Shaver; one brother, Dan Talbott; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Alfred. Forever cherishing their memories of Dot’s hardworking and spunky nature are one son, Michael D. Alfred of Weston; three grandchildren: Keely Cunningham and husband, Chris, and Whitney Alfred both of Weston, and Stephanie Haney and husband, Luke, of Fairmont; five great-grandchildren: Johna Cunningham, Reese Cunningham, Delaynie Haney, Duke Haney, and Ellyson Haney; one brother, Darrell Talbott of Camden; and several nieces and nephews. Dot spent over 30 years employed with the United States Postal Service at both Vadis and Alum Bridge locations. She began as a mail carrier and worked her way up to Postmaster. Dot was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden where she served in the Alter Society. She was also an active member of the Alum Bridge Neighborhood Watch where she selflessly dedicated herself to protecting her neighbors. In her younger years, Dot enjoyed racing stock cars in Pennsboro. She also liked watching sports, NASCAR racing, and playing cards. More than anything else, Dot lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them and was beyond proud of them all. Dot was a loving and supportive woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic School and mailed to 224 Center Avenue, Weston, WV 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Rosary Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church located at 9140 US Hwy 33W in Camden at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, with Father Gary Naegele officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

