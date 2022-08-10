Black Bears to host first ever MLB Draft League Championship Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Post-season baseball will soon be returning to Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Black Bears, MLB Draft League First-Half Champions, will host the first ever MLB Draft League Championship Game on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:35 p.m.

The stage is set for the Championship Game as the first-half champion Black Bears take on the team with the best winning percentage the second half of the season.

West Virginia punched its ticket to the Championship on Friday, July 15, with a 9-4 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Bears, led by manager Jedd Gyorko, finished the first half of the season with a 22-15 record.

Tickets for the game go on sale Monday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Monongalia County Ballpark Box Office and online. Ticket holders will receive their complimentary playoff tickets in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.