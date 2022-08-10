Black Bears to host first ever MLB Draft League Championship Game

WV Black Bears defeat Scrappers 9-4
WV Black Bears defeat Scrappers 9-4(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Post-season baseball will soon be returning to Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Black Bears, MLB Draft League First-Half Champions, will host the first ever MLB Draft League Championship Game on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:35 p.m.

The stage is set for the Championship Game as the first-half champion Black Bears take on the team with the best winning percentage the second half of the season.

West Virginia punched its ticket to the Championship on Friday, July 15, with a 9-4 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Bears, led by manager Jedd Gyorko, finished the first half of the season with a 22-15 record.

Tickets for the game go on sale Monday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Monongalia County Ballpark Box Office and online. Ticket holders will receive their complimentary playoff tickets in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lambert
Woman set fire to Barbour Co. home ‘because people were talking down to her,’ police say
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport
Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week
Rodney Townsend
Man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpoint at Jane Lew home
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Workshop to discuss, comment on upcoming Corridor H project planned
FCI Gilmer
FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
COVID-19 W.Va. | Hospitalizations on the rise