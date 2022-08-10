CKB flights to Myrtle Beach remain seasonal amid fuel costs, pilot shortage

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight will be the last flight from North-Central West Virginia Airport this year, according to airport director Rick Rock.

Rock and airport officials, along with officials at Myrtle Beach International Airport, were hopeful August 14 would just be another in long line of flights available into the fall or perhaps year-round. Both airports worked with Allegiant this year to extend the spring and summer flights from Bridgeport to the popular destination spot to one extended or even made year-round.

“Both of our airports had multiple discussions with Allegiant with Myrtle Beach International lobbying on our behalf,” said Rock. “A lot of the aviation business right now when it comes to flight is timing, and the timing could not have been worse.”

Rock said Allegiant, like other airlines, kept things in check as fuel prices soared over the last several months. Coupling that with an already existing national shortage of pilots made Allegiant, along with other airlines, hesitant to do much on the expansion front. Because of that, Rock believes, the Myrtle Beach flight extension and year-round possibility did not materialize.

“Myrtle Beach has expressed to us that they would like to see the flights between us be our number one destination flight,” said Rock. “They know the market we have because West Virginians go there for vacation, to golf, to visit family. We both see it and want it to be successful.

“We still think it’s a winner. I know our community wants it,” Rock continued. “I worked a recent flight and kept hearing it over and over during that day how much they would like to see it, at least, go into the fall.”

The expansion of the Myrtle Beach flight has been lobbied for by NCWV Airport for years. Rock said it will continue and, he believes, it will continue with Myrtle Beach International Airport’s support.

“We have that partnership and hope to continue to have them work with us. I know, for sure, we’ll be making the pitch again,” said Rock. “We just have to keep cultivating relationships and, eventually, as long as the community continues to support us as they have, we’ll see it. It happened with Tampa-St. Pete, and I think it will happen here.”

In fact, Rock said if not for the surging fuel costs coupled with other issues such as the pilot shortage, August 14 would have been just another date.

“I definitely think we would have gotten it because it makes sense, and we know they see the value. Again, it’s timing, and the timing was bad,” Rock said. “It’s something we need to be patient on and it’s cliché, but good things come for those who are patient.”

Rock said the flights to Myrtle Beach were at 90 percent capacity, which he said is the load factor Allegiant wants. He added that NCWV Airport’s load factor is among the highest in the Allegiant cycle to Myrtle Beach.

