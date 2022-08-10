Clarksburg Water Board offers free water as incentive for completing survey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water Board customers will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months as an incentive for returning a survey.

The CWB will be mailing out surveys to determine the composition of customer-side service lines and where people most at risk of complications from lead exposures are located at.

Anyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for up to 5,000 gallons of free water per month for six months.

Officials said 10 winners will be selected.

Customers can return completed surveys by mail, online or in person at the Water Board office.

