COVID-19 W.Va. | Hospitalizations on the rise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations have slowly been on the rise for weeks, and Gov. Justice said its nearing the critical point.

As of Wednesday, there are 383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital. 15 of those cases are pediatric cases, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

There has been a slow rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients since hitting a low of 77 in late April. It is still significantly less than the highest number recorded during the pandemic, 1,097 in early February.

Of the 383 hospitalizations, 62 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

Gov. Jim Justice said on Tuesday that 500 is comfortably what hospitals in West Virginia can handle.

Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, said that hospitalizations are on the rise despite BA.5 omicron cases plateauing across the country.

There are 3,111 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. Most of the state’s 55 counties are yellow on the County Alert Map.

