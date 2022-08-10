Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown.

Officials said applicants can be interviewed on the spot, and successful candidates can be hired almost immediately.

WVDOH District 4 Engineer Mike Cronin said he is looking to hire 17 Transportation Worker 1 and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators in Monongalia County and nearby locations.

WVDMV Human Resources Manager Monica Price said the WVDMV is looking to hire two Transportation DMV Agents to work in the Morgantown Regional Office.

Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.

